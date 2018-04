Colombian Daniel Galan in action against Brazilian Guilherme Clezar during the Davis Cup Americas Group I second round match in Barranquilla, Colombia, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

Supporters of Colombia cheer during the Davis Cup round between Colombia and Brazil, in Barranquilla, Colombia, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Colombian Daniel Galan celebrates after defeating Brazilian Guilherme Clezar during the Davis Cup Americas Group I second round match in Barranquilla, Colombia, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

Colombia and Brazil were tied at 1 match each in the Davis Cup Americas Group I on Friday.

In the first rubber, Brazil's Thiago Monteiro, ranked 125 in the world, easily defeated Colombia's Santiago Giraldo 6-1, 6-2.

The second was a much more competitive affair, as Colombia's leading player Daniel Galan beat Guilherme Clezar of Brazil 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, to level the tie.

Saturday's play will first feature the doubles game, followed by the remaining two singles rubbers.