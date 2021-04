View of an almost empty Jimenez avenue in Bogota, Colombia, 10 April 2021. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

People run on an almost empty Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia, 10 April 2021. EFE/EPA/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Tourists walk at an almost empty Jimenez avenue in Bogota, Colombia, 10 April 2021. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

The major cities of Colombia Saturday began the first weekend of strict lockdowns in a bid to reduce the spread of the third wave of the coronavirus following several days of more than 10,000 daily infections.

Bogotá, Medellín, and Barranquilla woke up with lower-than-usual traffic and public transportation. EFE