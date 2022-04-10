Victim of armed conflict, signatories of the peace agreement and survivors participate in the ninth street market for peace to commemorate the Day of Memory and Solidarity with the Victims at the Casa de Paz in Bogota, Colombia on 9 April 2022. EFE-EPA/Carlos Ortega

Colombians on Friday remembered people who had suffered one or the other form of political violence in the country's troubled past, even as uncertainty grows over new conflicts affecting the country's most remote and impoverished regions.

On the National Day of Memory and Solidarity with Victims of Armed Conflict, people who witnessed the violence firsthand recalled their suffering and remembered the loved ones they had lost in a war that seems to be intensifying again instead of reaching its promised end.

The Peace and Reconciliation Foundation (Pares) warned on Friday that the major armed groups of Colombia, Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN, National Liberation Army), Clan de Golfo (the Gulf Clan) and two dissident factions of the now-defunct FARC have strengthened and expanded under the presidency of Ivan Duque (2018-2022). EFE