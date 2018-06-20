Colombia's national team resumed training on Wednesday, a day Japan dealt them a surprising 2-1 defeat that doused the South Americans' hopes for a strong start to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Thirteen players joined the practice at Sviyaga stadium, west of the city of Kazan.

The training session - open to the media for the first 15 minutes - saw goalkeepers Camilo Vargas and Juan Cuadrado train separately with goalkeeping coach Eduardo Niño, as David Ospina had started in Tuesday's match.

Field exercises were the order of the day for defenders Cristian Zapata, Farid Diaz and Yerry Mina, midfielders Carlos Sanchez, Abel Aguilar, Matheus Uribe, Juan Cuadrado and James Rodriguez, and forwards Carlos Bacca, Miguel Borja and Luis Fernando Muriel.

The rest of Los Cafeteros did recovery exercises in the team's hotel gym.

Defensive midfielder Sanchez had spent just three minutes on the field in Tuesday's match before getting sent off for a clear handball, which led to a penalty kick and Japan's first goal.

Up next, Colombia is set to face Poland on June 24, which was also handed a stunning loss Tuesday by Senegal 2-1 in their 2018 World Cup opener.

Japan and Senegal lead Group H with three points each, while Poland and Colombia have zero points.