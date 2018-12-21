Colombian international James Rodriguez said here Thursday that he has no problem with his coach at Bayern Munich, Niko Kovac, dismissing rumors about dissension inside the German club.

"Absolutely nothing is going on with Kovac," he told a press conference in Bogota. "Bayern is a club where things are good inside the team. It's a healthy group."

German media have speculated for months that James is unhappy playing for Kovac because the new coach allows him less freedom on the pitch than predecessor Jupp Heynckes did.

The midfielder, who is still recovering from a knee injury, declined to speculate on what the future holds for him when the loan agreement that sent him from Real Madrid to Bayern ends next June.

"My present is Bayern Munich. I have a contract with them until June. I'm fine there, I'm content," James said. "I'm recovering will, I'm fine, with a lot of enthusiasm to start the year."

Rodriguez, 27, was the leading scorer at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.