Cyclists Angel Pulgar (R) from Venezuela, Ricardo Dalamaria (C) from Brazil and Horacio Gallardo (L) from Bolivia participate in the men's Omnium track event at the South American Games in Cochabamba 2018, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Juan Arango (L) of Colombia and Angel Pulgar (R) of Venezuela participate in the men's Omnium track event during the Cochabamba 2018 South American Games in Cochabamba, Bolivia, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

Angel Pulgar (R) of Venezuela, Ricardo Dalamaria (C) of Brazil and Horacio Gallardo (L) of Bolivia participate in the men's Omnium track event during the Cochabamba 2018 South American Games in Cochabamba, Bolivia, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

Colombia wins 3 gold in track cycling at South American Games

Colombia won three golds in the track cycling competition at the 2018 South American Games in Bolivia.

The Colombian pair of Diana Garcia and Martha Bayona won the women's speed test, clocking in at 33 minutes and 417 hundredths.

Argentina's Natalia Vera and Mariana Diaz won silver after clocking in at 34.129, while the bronze went to Venezuela's Mariesthela Vilera and Andrea Ortiz, who finished at 34.575.

The Colombian men's team also topped the speed test with a record time of 43 minutes and 086 thousandths.

Venezuela won silver with 43.159 and Brazil took home the bronze with 43.877.

In the men's omnium competition, Colombia's Juan Esteban Arango won a gold and secured 174 points.

Venezuela's Angel Pulgar won the silver medal with 154 points and Ecuador's Jorge Luis Montenegro won the bronze with 150.