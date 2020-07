The Association of Bars of Colombia (Asobares) presented this Friday the seal "COVID Safe", which will grant establishments that comply with biosecurity and health measures for to be able to reopen as soon as the Government gives the authorization to do so. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

The Colombia Association of Bars (Asobares) have launched the "COVID Safe" tag to be awarded to establishments that comply with biosecurity and health measures once the government allows them to reopen.

The guild showed the authorities what it would be like to implement a biosecurity protocol for the eventual reopening in four joints, three of them in Bogota and one in Medellin, which received the certificate on Friday. EFE-EPA