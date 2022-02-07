Informal recyclers, belonging to indigenous communities, especially amoruas, who live between the border of Colombia and Venezuela and who have been settled for a few years in Puerto Carreno, Colombia, 26 January 2022. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

Informal recyclers, belonging to indigenous communities, especially amoruas, who live between the border of Colombia and Venezuela and who have been settled for a few years in Puerto Carreno, Colombia, 26 January 2022. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

Informal recyclers, belonging to indigenous communities, especially amoruas, who live between the border of Colombia and Venezuela and who have been settled for a few years in Puerto Carreno, Colombia, 26 January 2022. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

For some 100 people in Colombia’s Puerto Carreño, garbage is their main source of livelihood.

Every day, they wait for garbage trucks that arrive in the small city bordering Venezuela hoping to find something to eat in the trash. EFE

ime/smq/mp