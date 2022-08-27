Victims of paramilitary groups listen to former AUC chief Salvatore Mancuso (screen) during the public petition of pardon to the victims of this extreme right-wing organization, demobilized in 2006, this August 26, 2022, in Barranquilla (Colombia). EFE/ Hugo Penso

Victims of paramilitary groups listen to former AUC chief Salvatore Mancuso (screen) during the public petition of pardon to the victims of this extreme right-wing organization, demobilized in 2006, this August 26, 2022, in Barranquilla (Colombia). EFE/ Hugo Penso

A deep pain for those who never returned after the Colombian conflict was expressed by each of the relatives of the victims who attended the act of petition for forgiveness made by three former chiefs of the paramilitary Autodefensas Unidas de Colombia (AUC) in Barranquilla on Friday.

Mothers who never received confirmation whether the violence of the conflict took away their children, and people that still hoped to recover the remains of their murdered relative, were some of the testimonies during the day.

More than four hundred people attended to listen and in many cases reject the apologies presented by former paramilitary commanders Salvatore Mancuso - who spoke on video conference from a jail in the United States -, Edgar Ignacio Fierro Florez and José Gregorio Mangones Lugo. EFE