The Colombian singer Cesar Lopez participates in the virtual concert 'A song for Colombia until we love life' from his studio in Bogota, Colombia, 30 August 2020. EFE-EPA/Carlos Ortega

Colombia's prominent intellectuals and artists, including musician César López and singer Adriana Lucía, got together in a virtual protest on Sunday to condemn in one voice the incessant violence that has killed dozens in the South America country in recent weeks.

"This is an urgent matter that needs empathy, sensitivity. I believe that the country has reached its limit and this is the moment to react and connect with the need to take care of life, a dignified life, life in all its forms," César López said during the virtual mobilization, “A song for Colombia. Until we love life.” EFE-EPA