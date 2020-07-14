A handout photo shows lawyer Ranjit Malhotra (2nd R) posing in front of the Ambassador Grand Harit-C-1800 decorated by the Mexican artist Senkoe, which he will be able to finally drive after a one-year legal battle for the colorful paintings with Punjab authorities, in Chandigarh, India 14 July 2020. EFE-EPA/Ranjit Malhotra HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo shows lawyer Ranjit Malhotra (L) posing in front of the Ambassador Grand Harit-C-1800 decorated by the Mexican artist Senkoe, which he will be able to finally drive after a one-year legal battle for the colorful paintings with Punjab authorities, in Chandigarh, India 14 July 2020. EFE-EPA/Ranjit Malhotra HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

When Indian lawyer Ranjit Malhotra bought a car decorated by Mexican artist Senkoe a year ago, he hadn't imagined that the colorful flowers and geometrical figures on its body could result in problems.

In a country where trucks and autorikshaws (tuk-tuks) proudly sport slogans, symbols and paintings, authorities in the northern state of Punjab decided that so much color on the originally white body of the car violated rules and refused to register the vehicle until a local court finally ruled in favor of Malhotra on Tuesday.