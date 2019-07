Royal Thai Navy Commander in Chief, Luechai Ruddit (C) passes the Suphannahong Royal Barge (L) and the Narai Song Suban Royal Barge after presiding over a sacrifice ceremony at the National Museum of Royal Barges in Bangkok, Thailand, July 11, 2019. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai Royal Navy oarsmen pray during a ceremony ahead of the Royal Barge Procession, at the National Museum of Royal Barges in Bangkok, Thailand, July 11, 2019. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai Royal Navy oarsmen in ancient warrior costumes stand beside the Khrut Hoen Het royal barge (C) during a ceremony ahead of the Royal Barge Procession, at the National Museum of Royal Barges in Bangkok, Thailand, July 11, 2019. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

A Thai Buddhist monk sprays holy water on Royal Navy oarsmen (L) in front of royal barges during a ceremony ahead of the Royal Barge Procession, at the National Museum of Royal Barges in Bangkok, Thailand, July 11, 2019. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai dancers perform in front of the Suphannahong barge (C) which will be used in the Royal Barge Procession ceremony, at the National Museum of Royal Barges in Bangkok, Thailand, July 11, 2019. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Royal Thai Navy Commander in Chief, Luechai Ruddit (R, top) presided over a ceremony ahead of the Royal Barge Procession, at the National Museum of Royal Barges in Bangkok, Thailand, July 11, 2019. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Traditional Thai dancers and Royal Navy officers in ancient warrior costumes took part in a colorful worship ceremony at the National Museum of Royal Barges in Bangkok on Thursday.

The ceremony comes ahead of royal barge procession along the Chao Phraya River on Oct. 24, which will conclude King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s accession to the throne.

The procession is reserved for the most significant of events.

Photos and video footage by Narong Sangnak.