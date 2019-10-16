More than 20 colorful murals have transformed Chu Xa village in the Gia Lam district in Hanoi, Vietnam, which is known for growing vegetables and fruits for the surrounding provinces.
A visual story by Luong Thai Linh
A woman rides a motorbike past a painted wall at Chu Xa village of Gia Lam district in Hanoi, Vietnam, 16 October 2019. EFE/EPA/LUONG THAI LINH
Two men touch a painted wall at Chu Xa village of Gia Lam district in Hanoi, Vietnam, 16 October 2019. EFE/EPA/LUONG THAI LINH
A woman rides a motorbike past a painted wall at Chu Xa village of Gia Lam district in Hanoi, Vietnam, 16 October 2019. EFE/EPA/LUONG THAI LINH
A woman sprays water on vegetables in front a painted wall at Chu Xa village of Gia Lam district in Hanoi, Vietnam, 16 October 2019. EFE/EPA/LUONG THAI LINH
A woman rides a bicycle past a painted wall at Chu Xa village of Gia Lam district in Hanoi, Vietnam, 16 October 2019. EFE/EPA/LUONG THAI LINH
A girl rides a bicycle past a painted wall at Chu Xa village of Gia Lam district in Hanoi, Vietnam, 16 October 2019. EFE/EPA/LUONG THAI LINH
A man rides a motorbike past a painted wall at Chu Xa village of Gia Lam district in Hanoi, Vietnam, 16 October 2019. EFE/EPA/LUONG THAI LINH
A man rides a motorbike past a painted wall at Chu Xa village of Gia Lam district in Hanoi, Vietnam, 16 October 2019. EFE/EPA/LUONG THAI LINH
A woman sits next to a painted wall at Chu Xa village of Gia Lam district in Hanoi, Vietnam, 16 October 2019. EFE/EPA/LUONG THAI LINH
A woman rides a bicycle past a painted wall at Chu Xa village of Gia Lam district in Hanoi, Vietnam, 16 October 2019. EFE/EPA/LUONG THAI LINH
More than 20 colorful murals have transformed Chu Xa village in the Gia Lam district in Hanoi, Vietnam, which is known for growing vegetables and fruits for the surrounding provinces.
A visual story by Luong Thai Linh