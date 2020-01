Former prisoners (L-R) Benjamin Lesser, Alina Dabrowska and Leon Weintraub attend their meeting before the ceremonies marking the 75th liberation anniversary of the German Nazi Concentration and Extermination Camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, in Oswiecim, Poland, 26 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Jacek Bednarczyk

Former prisoners Igor Malickij (L) and David Lewin (R) attend a meeting before the ceremonies marking the 75th liberation anniversary of the German Nazi Concentration and Extermination Camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, in Oswiecim, Poland, 26 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Jacek Bednarczyk

Photo taken Jan. 24,2020, showing a spoon in the Holocaust Museum in Montevideo, Uruguay. The museum is the first such institution commemorating the Holocaust in Latin America. EFE-EPA/ Alejandro Prieto

Photo taken Jan. 24, 2020, showing various personal items donated by Jewish survivors of the Holocaust on display at the Holocaust Museum in Montevideo, Uruguay. The museum is the first such institution commemorating the Holocaust in Latin America. EFE-EPA/ Alejandro Prieto

Photo taken Jan. 24, 2020, showing various exhibits and personal items donated by Jewish survivors of the Holocaust on display at the Holocaust Museum in Montevideo, Uruguay. The museum is the first such institution commemorating the Holocaust in Latin America. EFE-EPA/ Alejandro Prieto

Photo taken Jan. 24, 2020, of Uruguayan historian and lecturer Andres Serralta during an interview with EFE at the Holocaust Museum in Montevideo, Uruguay. The museum is the first such institution commemorating the Holocaust in Latin America. EFE-EPA/ Alejandro Prieto

Photo taken Jan. 24, 2020, of Uruguayan librarian Silvina Cattaneo, the director of the Simon Wiesenthal Library, during an interview with EFE at the Holocaust Museum in Montevideo, Uruguay. The museum is the first such institution commemorating the Holocaust in Latin America. EFE-EPA/ Alejandro Prieto

An historic carriage that was used to transport prisoners, placed at the ramp of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp KL Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland, 15 October 2009 (issued 22 January 2020). EFE/EPA/JACEK BEDNARCZYK

Former prisoners (L-R) Kseniia Olkhova, Lidiia Turovskaja and Maria Hoerl attend a meeting before the ceremonies marking the 75th liberation anniversary of the German Nazi Concentration and Extermination Camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, in Oswiecim, Poland, 26 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Jacek Bednarczyk

Former prisoners Joanna Iwanska (L) and Bogdan Bartnikowski (R) attend a meeting before the ceremonies marking the 75th liberation anniversary of the German Nazi Concentration and Extermination Camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, in Oswiecim, Poland, 26 January 2020. Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest German Nazi concentration and death camp, was liberated by the Soviet Red Army on 27 January 1945. EFE/EPA/Jacek Bednarczyk

Their names were Maria Klein, Pinkus Frank, Ide Taube and Alex Sofer, but the Third Reich knew them only as Israel or Sara, the standard designations for male and female Jews during the years when Adolf Hitler was in power.

All of them survived the Holocaust and came to Uruguay, where they began new lives and donated personal items to help create the first Holocaust memorial center in Latin America.