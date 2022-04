The president of Mexico State’s Public Radio Broadcasting System (SPR), Jenaro Villamil, speaks at a roundtable in Mexico City on April 5, 2022. EFE/Jose Mendez

From left to right, the academic director of the Museo Memoria y Tolerancia, Adan Garcia; the representative in Mexico for Reporters Without Borders, Balbina Flores; the president of Mexico State’s Public Radio Broadcasting System (SPR), Jenaro Villamil; the president of Agencia EFE, Spain’s international news agency, Gabriela Cañas; and the publishing director of the Mexican Publishing Organization, Martha Ramos, participate in a roundtable discussion in Mexico City on April 5, 2022. EFE/Jose Mendez

Combating disinformation is one of the major challenges for journalism in the digital era

Combating fake news is one of the main challenges for journalism in the digital age, according to what several experts said at a forum organized by Agencia EFE, Spain's international news agency, in Mexico City on Tuesday.

"Working with fake news is almost a must, and that makes it necessary to train journalists and citizens," said Gabriela Cañas, the president of Agencia EFE, at the Dialogos EFE forum titled "Journalism in the Mass Disinformation Age."