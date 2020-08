Hennops Revival volunteers row their boat down stream in order to collect trash that has collected on the river bank of the Hennops River that runs through Pretoria, South Africa, 04 August 2020 (issued 13 August 2020). EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Trash is seen on the ground at the highwater mark on the Hennops River that runs through Pretoria, South Africa, 04 August 2020 (issued 13 August 2020). EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Concerned citizens and volunteers wear protective equipment and masks as they help to clean up the Hennops River of trash in Pretoria, South Africa, 11 August 2020 (issued 13 August 2020). EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Hennops Revival volunteer, Tommy Visser, checks a trash collection device that crosses the Hennops River that runs through Pretoria, South Africa, 04 August 2020 (issued 13 August 2020). EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Volunteers ride on the back of a tractor as they take their equipment for their daily river clean-up on the Hennops River that runs through Pretoria, South Africa, 04 August 2020 (issued 13 August 2020). EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Trash is seen attached to a tree at the highwater mark on the Hennops River that runs through Pretoria, South Africa, 04 August 2020 (issued 13 August 2020). EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Volunteers wear protective equipment and masks as they close bags recently filled with trash as they help to clean up the Hennops River of trash in Pretoria, South Africa, 11 August 2020 (issued 13 August 2020). EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Volunteers wear protective equipment and masks as they prepare help to clean up the Hennops River of trash in Pretoria, South Africa, 11 August 2020 (issued 13 August 2020). EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

This composite images shows various pieces of trash collected from a 5m square area of river bank during a river clean up operation by concerned citizens and volunteers in Pretoria, South Africa, 11 August 2020 (issued 13 August 2020). EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Volunteers from a local drug rehabilitation centre wear protective equipment and masks as they prepare help to clean up the Hennops River of trash with the Hennops revivla in Pretoria, South Africa, 11 August 2020 (issued 13 August 2020). EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Community comes together to clean river in South Africa

A community has come together to help clean a heavily polluted river in South Africa, removing more than 300 tons of rubbish in nine months.

The Hennops River in Gauteng is one of the worst polluted rivers in the region, choked with pollutants and plastic waste.