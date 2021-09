Community garden grows out of Bangkok’s abandoned cabs

Bangkok (Thailand), 14/09/2021.- A Thai taxi company's staff member sprinkles water to plant vegetables on unused abandoned taxi cars parked at Ratchaphruek Taxi Cooperative in Bangkok, Thailand, 14 September 2021. A Thai owner of a taxi company allowed his employees to plant vegetables on its abandoned taxi cars as a source of food for consumption after thousands of its cabs were left unused by drivers who could not afford the rental fees due to the absence of tourists and economic crisis caused by the prolonged COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Tailandia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

