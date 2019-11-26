Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (C) and his brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa (L), stand during the national anthem at the presidential secretariat in Colombo Sri Lanka, Nov. 21, 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/STR

Mahinda Rajapaksa (C), brother of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, arrives at the presidential secretariat to be sworn-in as prime minister, in Colombo Sri Lanka, Nov. 21, 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/STR

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (C-R) appoints his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa (L) as Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister at the presidential secretariat in Colombo Sri Lanka, Nov. 21, 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/STR

Sri Lanka's newly elected president Gotabaya Rajapksa addresses the nation after taking the oath of office during the swearing in ceremony at Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka, Nov. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

The return to power of the Rajapaksa family in Sri Lanka after a five-year hiatus has triggered concerns about press freedom and human rights in a country that is still battling allegations of crimes against humanity committed towards the end of its 26-year civil war a decade ago.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, a former military chief, won the country’s Nov. 16 presidential election after a polarizing campaign during which he promised to better the economy and security of Sri Lanka, which suffered a series of Easter bombings by Islamist extremists in April that killed 269 people. EFE-EPA