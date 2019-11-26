The return to power of the Rajapaksa family in Sri Lanka after a five-year hiatus has triggered concerns about press freedom and human rights in a country that is still battling allegations of crimes against humanity committed towards the end of its 26-year civil war a decade ago.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa, a former military chief, won the country’s Nov. 16 presidential election after a polarizing campaign during which he promised to better the economy and security of Sri Lanka, which suffered a series of Easter bombings by Islamist extremists in April that killed 269 people. EFE-EPA