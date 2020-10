A man walks outside the gates of a drug rehabilitation center in Srinagar, India, 13 October 2020 (issued 20 October 2020). EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

An employee stands at the gates of a drug rehabilitation center in Srinagar, India, 13 October 2020 (issued 20 October 2020). EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

An image depicting the dangers of drugs hangs on the wall of a drug rehabilitation center in Srinagar, India, 13 October 2020 (issued 20 October 2020). EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A man sits on a bench inside at a drug rehabilitation center in Srinagar, India, 13 October 2020 (issued 20 October 2020). EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Drug abuse, particularly of heroin, is on the rise in disputed Kashmir thanks to a long-running separatist conflict that has made those opposed to Indian rule vulnerable amid an alleged Pakistan-based trafficking ring to finance the insurgency.

“Our lives have become hell due to continuous police raids,” a 23-year-old addict, who requested anonymity, told EFE. EFE-EPA