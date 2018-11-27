Boca Juniors president Daniel Angelici (C) takes questions from the press after a private meeting at the headquarters of the South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol) in Luque, Paraguay, on Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol) president Alejandro Dominguez speaks during a press conference at the headquarters of the regional soccer body in Luque, Paraguay, on Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol) president Alejandro Dominguez speaks during a press conference at the headquarters of the regional soccer body in Luque, Paraguay, on Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

The second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between Buenos Aires-based arch-rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors will be played on Dec. 8 or Dec. 9 at a neutral site, the South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol) said Tuesday.

The regional soccer body, which organizes South America's premier club tournament, made the decision during a meeting with the managements of the Argentine clubs on Tuesday morning in Luque, a suburb of the Paraguayan capital.

The incidents that occurred over the weekend "make it prudent that the final match not be played" in Argentina, Conmebol said in a statement.

The regional soccer body cited Article 4 of the Copa Libertadores Rules of Competition, which states that "fair play" must be observed in organizing tournament matches.

The championship match was initially scheduled for Saturday afternoon but was rescheduled for Sunday at 5:00 pm due to a series of violent incidents that forced officials to postpone the final.

Boca Juniors asked the regional soccer body on Sunday to postpone the match in light of the "magnitude and severity" of the violence a day earlier around River Plate's El Monumental Stadium.

The Conmebol Disciplinary Tribunal must still approve the decision to hold the match in December at a venue outside Argentina.

The tribunal is expected to issue a ruling on a complaint filed by Boca Juniors.

The club asked that the match not be played, River Plate be penalized and the Copa Libertadores title be awarded to it.

River Plate, for its part, asked the tribunal to order that the match be played at El Monumental with fans in the stands.

"We decided that the match, if it takes place, should be played outside Argentine territory," Conmebol president Alejandro Dominguez said after the meeting.

The Italian city of Genoa has offered to host the match, but there is speculation that Abu Dhabi, where next month's FIFA Club World Cup tournament will be staged, may be another option.

On Saturday, 30 people were arrested due to violent incidents in the vicinity of the stadium, forcing officials to postpone the second leg of the tournament final.

In an initial incident, the team bus carrying Boca Juniors players to El Monumental came under attack by River Plate fans in Buenos Aires' Belgrano neighborhood.

Some objects thrown by the rowdy fans shattered the vehicle's windows. Police responded by using pepper spray to disperse the assailants, but the action, according to team executives, ended up injuring some Boca players.

Later, a crowd of people who had gathered outside the stadium clashed with police while some Boca players were being treated by medical personnel and team officials and representatives of Conmebol, which organizes the Copa Libertadores, were discussing whether the match should be postponed.

Buenos Aires government representatives said more than 100,000 people had gathered around El Monumental Stadium.

The people arrested in connection with the violence were released by judicial officials on Sunday afternoon.

Buenos Aires Mayor Horacio Rodriguez Larreta blamed soccer hooligans for the violence, saying they were "mafias attached to soccer for more than 50 years."

The clubs played to a 2-2 draw at Boca's La Bombonera Stadium in the Nov. 11 first leg of the final.

Due to concerns about fighting between supporters of the arch-rivals, away fans had been barred from both legs of the final.