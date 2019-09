Thai buyer Pakorn Pornchewangkorn speaks to journalist about one of the controversial paintings depicting Buddha statues as the Japanese superhero character Ultraman, in Bangkok, Thailand, 12 September 2019. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai buyer Pakorn Pornchewangkorn unwraps one of the controversial paintings depicting Buddha statues as the Japanese superhero character Ultraman, in Bangkok, Thailand, 12 September 2019. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A group of hardline Buddhists in Thailand have filed a police complaint about an artwork that depicts Buddha as 1960s Japanese comic book superhero Ultraman, saying it insulted their religious beliefs.

Charoon Wonnakasinanone, a member of Buddhist Power of the Land, confirmed the legal action in a TV interview about the recent scandal in Thailand.