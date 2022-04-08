Emely Acevedo rests at her home near an oil field where flare stacks belonging to state-oil company Petroleos de Venezuela generate thundering noise and send flames and smoke into the air on 28 March 2022 in Musipan, a community in the northeastern Venezuelan state of Monagas. EFE/ Rayner Peña R. EFE/ Rayner Peña R.

A family walks near an oil field where flare stacks belonging to state-oil company Petroleos de Venezuela generate thundering noise and send flames and smoke into the air on 28 March 2022 in Musipan, a community in the northeastern Venezuelan state of Monagas. EFE/ Rayner Peña R.

People talk outside a home as natural gas fires from flare stacks turn the sky turns orange in the distance on 28 March 2022 in Musipan, a community in the oil-producing northeastern Venezuelan state of Monagas. EFE/Rayner Peña R.

A noise akin to a passenger jet lifting off greets those arriving in the northwest part of the Venezuelan state of Monagas, where local residents keep their ears plugged at all times and communicate by shouting.

But there's no airport.

The source of the thunderous din are giant, tower-like flare stacks, known locally as "mechurrios" or "mechuzos," that produce an incessant natural gas fire.

And in addition to the deafening noise caused by the mixing of gases in the flare stack and the steam being fired in to keep the flames clean, the stifling heat from the fires makes life in Musipan, Santa Barbara and Tejero, the rural communities surrounding that oil zone, doubly unbearable.

Walls, floors and trees, and even the clothes local residents hang out to dry on their patios, are stained gray and black from drops of oil and residue from the smoke billowing out of the flare stacks.