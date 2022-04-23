A photo provided by Living Habitats and the National Wildlife Federation (NWF) of a conceptual design of what will be the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, a bridge in Southern California that will connect the coastal Santa Monica Mountains to the area north and south of the Santa Susana Mountains and give mountain lions, coyotes, deer, snakes and other animals a safe route over an eight-lane highway. EFE/Living Habitats/NWF EDITORIAL USE ONLY /NO SALES /ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE NEWS ITEM IT ACCOMPANIES /MANDATORY CREDIT

Construction on what is being called the world's largest wildlife crossing, a bridge that will give mountain lions, coyotes, deer, snakes and other animals a safe route over an eight-lane highway, kicked off on Friday in Southern California to coincide with Earth Day.

After more than a decade of public and private efforts, work has finally begun on a bridge - the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing - that will connect the coastal Santa Monica Mountains to the area north and south of the Santa Susana Mountains.