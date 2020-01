Indian students hold placards during the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata, India, 11 January 2020. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) unveils a museum at the old currency building in Kolkata, Eastern India, 11 January 2020. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Indian students shout slogans during the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata, India, 11 January 2020. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Controversial citizenship law comes into effect in India

A controversial citizenship law at the heart of widespread and deadly protests in India came into effect on Saturday.

The Citizenship Act grants papers to non-Muslim minorities from neighboring countries. EFE-EPA