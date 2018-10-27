Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts during his semi-final match against Marius Copil of Romania at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Basel, Switzerland, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alexandra Wey

Romania's Marius Copil on Saturday overcame a late revival to oust second-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 6-4 and reach the Swiss Indoors final.

The current world No. 93 became the first qualifier to reach the championship match at the Basel-based tournament in over a decade.

During two and a half hours of play, Copil managed to save all six break points he faced against Zverev, ranked world No. 5, and could have sealed the win in the second-set tie breaker, but squandered a 4-2 advantage to see the victory nearly slip away.

Copil relied on his serve in the decider to cruise past Zverev, who saw his quest for a fourth 2018 title and tenth overall denied in his first career meeting with Copil.

The win makes the Romanian player the first qualifier to advance to the final since Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus achieved that feat in 2005.

Next up for Copil will be either former world No. 1 and home favorite Roger Federer, the defending champion, or Russia's Daniil Medvedev.