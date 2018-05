Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Patrick Corbin winds up for a pitch against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of their MLB game at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Arizona Diamondbacks Nick Ahmed hits an RBI single off a pitch by Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sean Manaea during the fourth inning of their MLB game at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sean Manaea (L) walks back to the dugout after being relieved after giving up a two-run RBI triple to Arizona Diamondbacks Paul Goldschmidt during the fourth inning of their MLB game at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Opener Patrick Corbin pitched seven innings as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Oakland Athletics 7-1 at the Oakland Coliseum on Friday.

Corbin (5-1) worked seven innings, allowing four hits and two runs for the win.

Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed struck a solo home run in the first inning of the game.

Athletics opener Sean Manaea (5-5) was the loser, allowing six runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.