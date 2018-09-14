Steve Johnson of USA in action during his match against Borna Coric of Croatia at the Davis Cup semi final tie between Croatia and the USA in Zadar, Croatia, Sept. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Borna Coric of Croatia in action during his match against Steve Johnson of USA for the Davis Cup semi final tie between Croatia and the USA in Zadar, Croatia, Sept. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Borna Coric of Croatia reacts during his match against Steve Johnson of USA for the Davis Cup semi final tie between Croatia and the USA in Zadar, Croatia, Sept. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

World No. 18 Borna Coric of Croatia on Friday gave his country a 1-0 lead over the United States at the opening singles match of the David Cup semifinals.

The 21-year-old Coric took two hours and 24 minutes to beat the US Steve Johnson 6-4, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3, at Sportski Centar's outdoor clay court in the Croatian city of Zadar.

The tie will continue on Friday as Croatia's Marin Cilic takes on US Frances Tiafoe.

The winner of this tie will take on the victor of the other semifinal clash pitting defending champion France against Spain in the final to be held on Nov. 23-25.