One year after the first lockdown due to the pandemic, a temporary and collaborative museum opens on Thursday in Brussels to honor and preserve the story of this "unusual period". EFE/Ricardo Ruiz Varo.

A year after the first coronavirus lockdown came into force in Belgium, a Brussels university is marking the anniversary by exhibiting pieces of art that were inspired by the unprecedented period of confinement.

The exhibition named Temporary Museum of Lockdown, prepared by Brussels’ Free University (ULB), will be open for visitors at the university’s campus on Thursday. EFE-EPA