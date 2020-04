Kashmir’s famed tulips are in full bloom but Asia’s largest tulip garden in the India-administered part of the region, with over 1.3 million flowers, has had few visitors this year because of a strict lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Tulips in Kashmir signal the onset of spring and the season is extremely important for the economy of the region that has been battling decades of bloody conflict and is at the heart of a territorial dispute between India and Pakistan.