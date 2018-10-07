Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann (R) in action against Real Betis's Aissa Mandi during the Spanish La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Real Betis at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Betis goalkeeper Pau Lopez (3-R) in action during the Spanish La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Real Betis at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the Spanish La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Real Betis at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Argentine winger Angel Correa scored the lone goal in the Atletico Madrid-Real Betis La Liga clash, leading the Rojiblancos over the Big Greens 1-0 at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium and temporarily into first place.

Although Betis controlled the ball, Atleti had the clear scoring chances, putting on pressure and grabbing the victory.

The first half ended with 0-0 draw and no real scoring chances for either side.

Atletico's performance improved after the break, as the Rojiblancos applied intense pressure and played on their opponent's field, causing problems for Betis.

The host squad began to penetrate Betis's side of the field and have better scoring chances, especially on shots by Frenchman Antoine Griezmann and Croatian Nikola Kalinic.

Atletico's Argentine coach, Diego Simeone, inserted Frenchman Thomas Lemar for Correa in the 57th minute.

Lemar did not disappoint his manager, putting the ball home 17 minutes later on a shot from the edge of the goal area.

Atletico holds the top spot in the standings, with 15 points, pending the conclusion of the remaining matches, while Betis is in eighth place, with 12 points.