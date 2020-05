An Iraqi electrician checks a generator which runs when the national power grid is down in Baghdad's Jadriya district, Iraq, 12 May 2020. EFE/EPA/AHMED JALIL

Iraqi protesters carry the Iraqi national flag as they gather on the Al-Jumhuriya bridge, which leads to the headquarters of the Iraqi government inside the high security Green Zone area, during a protest in Baghdad, Iraq 10 May 2020. EPA-EFE/MURTAJA LATEEF

An Iraqi electrician checks a generator which runs when the national power grid is down in Baghdad Jadriya district, Iraq, 12 May 2020. EFE/EPA/AHMED JALIL

A view of fuses plate at a generator which runs when the national power grid is down in Baghdad Jadriya district, Iraq, 12 May 2020./ EFE/EPA/AHMED JALIL

Almost 20 years after the United States invasion and the ensuing war that destroyed much of Iraq’s infrastructure and paved the way for further conflict, corruption and terrorism, the country’s precarious electrical network has become a symbol of perpetual crisis.

Access to an electric grid supply for on average less than 15 hours a day has become part of daily life for many Iraqis despite the country producing 4.5 million barrels of oil daily.EFE-EPA

