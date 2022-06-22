Police arrested a former cabinet minister and two Protestant pastors with close ties to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday, while the ultrarightist leader was in the middle of his campaign for the October presidential election.

The complaint that resulted in the arrest of Milton Ribeiro, the former education minister who is also the pastor of an evangelical church, was presented in March when he was still in Bolsonaro's cabinet and accuses him of extorting mayors and demanding bribes to release resources from that department.