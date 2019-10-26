Fan fiction lovers in London had a date in the calendar this weekend as the MCM Comic Con came to town.
A Visual Story by epa's Will Oliver
A participant dressed in a costume attends the MCM London Comic Con at Excel centre in London, Britain, 26 October 2019. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER
A participant dressed in a costume attends the MCM London Comic Con at Excel centre in London, Britain, 26 October 2019. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER
Participants dressed in costumes attend the MCM London Comic Con at Excel centre in London, Britain, 26 October 2019. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER
A participant dressed in a costume attends the MCM London Comic Con at Excel centre in London, Britain, 26 October 2019. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER
A participant dressed in a costume attends the MCM London Comic Con at Excel centre in London, Britain, 26 October 2019. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER
A participant dressed in a costume attends the MCM London Comic Con at Excel centre in London, Britain, 26 October 2019. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER
Participants dressed in costume attend the MCM London Comic Con at Excel centre in London, Britain, 26 October 2019. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER
Participants put on make up during the MCM London Comic Con at Excel centre in London, Britain, 26 October 2019. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER
