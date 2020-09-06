Considered a gift of the gods by the indigenous people of the Americas, the age-old crop of cocoa is reviving in Costa Rica not only with refined and organic products but also through educational and touristic initiatives to reclaime the legacy of the fruit.

Cocoa is native to South America and gradually expanded towards the north to reach Central America and Mexico, where the indigenous cultures considered it a divine gift and derived a thick drink from its seed by mixing it with maize, vanilla and even chili. EFE-EPA