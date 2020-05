A handout photo made available by NASA shows NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken, wearing SpaceX spacesuits, are seen as they depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A during a dress rehearsal prior to the Demo-2 mission launch, at NASA'Äôs Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA, 23 May 2020. EFE/EPA/NASA/Bill Ingalls

An undated handout photo of Peter Cranis director at Space Coast Office of Tourism. EFE/Space Coast

A handout photo from Space Coast Office of Tourism showing the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Centre on 30 March 2017, Florida, United States. EFE/Space Coast

An undated handout photo from Space Coast Office of Tourism during a nocturnal rocket launch in Cocoa Beach, Florida, United States. EFE/Space Coast

A handout photo made available by NASA shows NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken, wearing SpaceX spacesuits, are seen as they depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A during a dress rehearsal prior to the Demo-2 mission launch, at NASA'Äôs Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA, 23 May 2020. EFE/EPA/NASA/Bill Ingalls

In July 1969, around a million people gathered in Cape Canaveral to witness the launch of Apollo 11.

That year saw man step on the Moon for the first time and tourism in Florida's Space Coast boomed, something the region now aims to revive.EFE-EPA

ado/ch