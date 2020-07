Faced with the "new normal" in one of Brazil's largest cities, Rio de Janeiro, one couple has taken to sporting space suits to prevent being infected by the novel coronavirus while taking walks along the beach.

Covered from head to toe with a helmet, a full length suit and even gloves, an older couple has come up with an original way to protect themselves from the virus while going on their daily walks to break the tedium of confinement. EFE-EPA