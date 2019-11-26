Police put up tape to restrict media and others in the streets close to the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka, Bangladesh July 2,2016. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

Indian family members place floral tributes near the site of an terrorist attack, to pay homage to the victims of the July 1 hostage taking at the Holey Artisan Bakery, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 3, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

Cultural activists, teachers and people from all walks of life attend a candle-light vigil to pay homage to the people who have been killed in a terrorists attack at the Holey Artisan Bakery, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 3, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

An anti-terrorism court in Bangladesh is set to deliver its verdict on Wednesday against eight people accused of plotting the deadly Holey Artisan cafe attack that left 22 people dead more than three years ago in Dhaka.

The verdict is expected to determine the roles of the accused, as well as who organized the attack and who provided logistical support to a group of five gunmen who on July 1, 2016, laid siege to the Holey Artisan Bakery for 12 hours and took dozens of hostages. The dead included nine Italians and seven Japanese nationals. EFE-EPA