An anti-terrorism court in Bangladesh is set to deliver its verdict on Wednesday against eight people accused of plotting the deadly Holey Artisan cafe attack that left 22 people dead more than three years ago in Dhaka.
The verdict is expected to determine the roles of the accused, as well as who organized the attack and who provided logistical support to a group of five gunmen who on July 1, 2016, laid siege to the Holey Artisan Bakery for 12 hours and took dozens of hostages. The dead included nine Italians and seven Japanese nationals. EFE-EPA