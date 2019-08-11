Survivor of the Khmer Rouge genocide Norng Chan Phal during an interview with EFE at the Tuol Sleng prison in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Aug. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/TARYN WILSON

A monument in remembrance of the victims of the Khmer Rouge genocide at the old Tuol Sleng prison (now turned into a museum) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Aug. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/TARYN WILSON

A Cambodian officer stands guard at the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Aug. 7 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/MAK REMISSA

The United Nations-backed court in charge of investigating the crimes committed by Cambodia's Khmer Rouge (1975-79) on Sunday told EFE it intended to continue the appeals trial of the last surviving high-ranking member of the brutal regime following the death of the movement's chief ideologue.

Both Nuon Chea – the right-hand man of infamous leader Pol Pot who died at the age of 93 a week ago – and 88-year-old Khieu Samphan – who served as the country's head of State during the Khmer Rouge terror – were convicted last November for genocide, among other crimes, and given life sentences that are now being appealed.

"The death of Chea means Khieu Samphan is the last remaining top Khmer Rouge leader left in the dock," said Neth Pheatra, a spokesman for the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia, the special tribunal set up in 1997 to try senior Khmer Rouge officials responsible for the genocide that killed at least 1.7 million people, about 25 percent of the total Cambodian population at the time.

"The relevant parties are working on the proceedings in Chea’s case after his death," he added while explaining that under Cambodian law, a criminal action is automatically terminated upon the defendant's death.

The ECCC spokesperson said the tribunal expected to hear the Supreme Court's final decision clarifying what impact Nuon Chea's death would have on the appeals proceedings, but he did not specify an estimated date for the ruling.

Nuon Chea, who was also known as "Brother Number Two" for his huge power within the regime (second only to that wielded by Pol Pot), was arrested in 2007 and sentenced to life in prison in 2014 for crimes against humanity by the UN-supported court in Phnom Penh.

Last year, the court handed him a second life sentence for genocide and other crimes, which is the verdict that is still pending appeal.

Meanwhile, EFE spoke on Sunday to one of the regime's survivors, who was found as a child hiding under a pile of prisoners' uniforms by a Vietnamese soldier 40 years ago when the notorious Tuol Sleng prison was liberated by invading troops from Cambodia's eastern neighbor.

Asked about his reaction to Nuon Chea's death, Norng Chan Phal said: "Now Cambodians feel better."

He said that the fact that he had been convicted for his crimes meant that justice was served.

The Tuol Sleng detention complex, also known as S-21, used to be the epicenter of the regime's sadistic practices of interrogation, torture and execution of countless of its perceived opponents.

Now it has become a museum honoring the memory of the thousands of victims who perished there.

Nuong Chea's five-day funeral came to an end on Friday in the western province of Pailin – an area located next to the Thai border that used to be the Khmer Rouge's last stronghold – with his cremation inside a pyre accompanied by the cracking of fireworks.

Former Khmer Rouge navy commander Meas Muth, 80, attended the funeral, walking around with a cigar in his mouth. Although he took part in the ceremonies, he largely kept to himself, protected by a minder who said he was not well enough to talk to reporters.

Meas Muth was charged by the ECCC in 2015 with alleged genocide, crimes against humanity – including murder, enslavement and torture – and grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions at worksites including Tuol Sleng prison and in and around the Cambodian islands.

He continues to live freely and it remains unknown if he will face trial, as national and international co-investigating judges are divided on whether he held high-enough seniority in the regime to fall within the court's jurisdiction.

Norng Chan Phal made clear he has no doubts about this question.

"I am hopeful that they will bring (Meas Muth) to court," the survivor said. "All the Khmer Rouge leaders must face trial."

The trials against the leaders of the Khmer Rouge began in 2011 with two other defendants: former Foreign Minister Ieng Sary and his wife and former Minister of Social Affairs, Ieng Thirith, who died in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

Pol Pot died in 1998 at the last bastion of the Maoist guerrillas in the jungles of northern Cambodia.

The court, set up in 2006 after a long negotiation between the UN and the Cambodian government, has received criticism for the duration of the process, its high cost ($300 million) and political interference.

The first verdict was issued in July 2010 against Kaing Guek Eav, aka Duch, who was initially sentenced to 35 years. On appeal, the punishment was raised to life imprisonment for his responsibility in the torture and death of more than 12,000 people at Tuol Sleng. EFE-EPA

tw-nc-dl