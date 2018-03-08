Spanish rider Luis Leon Sanchez of Astana Pro Team celebrates on the podium retaining the overall leader's yellow jersey after the fifth stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race over 165km from Salon-de-Provence to Sisteron, France, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Frenchman Jerôme Cousin (Direct Energie) won Thursday's fifth stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, but Spain's Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) held onto to the leader's yellow jersey.

Cousin's gamble on a breakaway paid off handsomely.

The French rider produced a burst a speed in the sprint to beat the only other breakaway survivor, Germany's Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin), to the finish line.

Cousin, 28, covered the 165 km (102.5 mi.) from Salon de Provence to Sisteron in 3:57.25, 2 seconds faster than Politt. Another German, Andre Greipel (ALE/Lotto Soudal), finished third, 2 seconds behind his countryman.

Sanchez retains the lead in the general classification, with an advantage of 15 seconds over Dutch rider Wout Poels.

Competitors will have to make six climbs over the course of Friday's 188 km stage between Sisteron and Vence.