Military personnel at a checkpoint outside the Tamara National Penitentiary Center on May 28, 2020, north of Tegucigalp, Honduras, on May 29, 2020. EFE/Gustavo Amador

With almost 1,000 prisoners infected with COVID-19 in Central American prisons, and one death, the worst is feared due to overcrowding in the jails where it is impossible to maintain basic measures to control the spread of the new coronavirus.

"I know how prisons are, how (inmates) bathe – that is not bathing for God's sake! And it is part of the overcrowding. The prison structures themselves do not allow us to attend to the minimum sanitary measures" that the control of a pandemic demands, the commissioner of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), Panamanian Esmeralda Arosemena de Troitiño, told EFE Friday. EFE-EPA