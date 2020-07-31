Jonathan Amarata, aged just 18 and with two children to take care of, lost his job as a security guard in Manila when a lockdown was declared due to the Covid-19 epidemic in March. He had migrated to the capital from Cebu Island a few months ago.
In the absence of opportunities across rural areas in the Philippines, migrating to the capital, where the country's economic activity is concentrated, and even abroad, has traditionally been almost the only alternative for millions of low-income Filipinos.