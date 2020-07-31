Stranded Filipino laborers with their belongings take shelter inside a gymnasium during the coronavirus and COVID-19 disease pandemic in Manila, Philippines, 29 July 2020 (issued 31 July 2020). EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Stranded Filipino laborers with their belongings rest along a street during the coronavirus and COVID-19 disease pandemic in Manila, Philippines, 29 July 2020 (issued 31 July 2020). EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Stranded Filipino villagers with their belongings take shelter in military tents during the coronavirus and COVID-19 disease pandemic in Manila, Philippines, 29 July 2020 (issued 31 July 2020). EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Jonathan Amarata, aged just 18 and with two children to take care of, lost his job as a security guard in Manila when a lockdown was declared due to the Covid-19 epidemic in March. He had migrated to the capital from Cebu Island a few months ago.

In the absence of opportunities across rural areas in the Philippines, migrating to the capital, where the country's economic activity is concentrated, and even abroad, has traditionally been almost the only alternative for millions of low-income Filipinos.