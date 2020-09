Members of the Florida Army National Guard conduct coronavirus tests in the parking lot of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Tuesday, 22 September 2020. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

A view of some of the 20,000 US flags placed near the base of the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington on Tuesday, 22 September 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Deaths from coronavirus in the United States surpassed 200,000 Tuesday, which makes the pandemic more than twice as deadly for Americans than the country's five most recent wars put together.

The US accounts for more than one in every five of the nearly 966,000 Covid-19 fatalities worldwide, according to the independent tally maintained by specialists at Johns Hopkins University.