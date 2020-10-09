Ourem (Portugal), 08/10/2020.- A pilgrims sits in one of painted circles that delimit the area and distance between pilgrims in the Marian shrine Fatima Sanctuary, Fatima, Ourem, portugal, 08 October 2020. The shrine enclosure features painted circles that delimit the area and distance between pilgrims in the Fatima shrine enclosure on the next pilgrimage to this Marian shrine. According to the plan already approved by the Directorate General of Health, the October pilgrimage will be subject to strong restrictions, and no more than six thousand people should be allowed to enter the enclosure as a measure to prevent the coronavirus pandemic. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/PAULO CUNHA

Brescia (Italy), 09/10/2020.- Police officers control that people wear face masks and respect social distance in Brescia, northern Italy, 09 October 2020. Italy decided on 07 October to make it compulsory to wear face masks outdoor throughout its territory and to extend the state of emergency until 31 January to combat the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Italia) EFE/EPA/Simone Venezia

Berlin (Germany), 09/10/2020.- German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a statement after a conference call with the mayors of the eleven biggest German cities on the rising number of Covid-19 deseases in German cities, in Berlin, Germany, 09 October 2020. 16 German cities and counties have exceeded the warning value of 50 new corona infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER BECHER / POOL

Paris (France), 09/10/2020.- People wearing protective face masks wait in line to receive a COVID-19 test outside of a laboratory in Paris, France, 09 October 2020. According to the Regional Health Agency, the Ile-de-France region reported more than 8,000 deaths in total caused by COVID-19, including 24 deaths in 24 hours to exceed the alert threshold. (Francia) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

Settimo Torinese (Italy), 09/10/2020.- Motorists wait in line for their swab samples to be taken for COVID-19 testing by health workers at the drive-in that has been set up in front of the hospital in Settimo Torinese, near Turin, northern Italy, 09 October 2020. Italy decided on 07 October to make it compulsory to wear face masks outdoors throughout its territory and to extend the state of emergency until 31 January to combat the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Italia) EFE/EPA/Jessica Pasqualon

Infection rates in Germany and Portugal are rising to levels not seen since the height of the first wave of the pandemic, health officials in both countries said Friday, as authorities in Italy consider applying more measures, including a curfew and closures of restaurants and cultural venues, after making masks mandatory this week.



Faced with spiraling infections across the continent, the French government’s scientific advisory board has warned that the pandemic is likely to continue until next summer.EFE-EPA



eld-ks