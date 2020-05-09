Briceida Cabrera, 41, from the Emberá ethnic group, helps her son who suffers from hydrocephalus and epilepsy Ederson Megua, 8, in Guna Nega, in Panama City, Panama, 08 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Two girls of the Embera ethnicity play in the community of Guna Nega, in Panama City, Panama, 08 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Melquis Amador, 32, carries a bag of cans and bronze after working at the Cerro Patacon garbage dump in Guna Negra, in Panama City, Panama, 08 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Melquis Amador, a robust young man of 32 years, arrived sweaty at his house in an impoverished indigenous community of Panama, loaded up with aluminum bars and a bag full of cans that he collected after searching for two hours in the garbage from the capital’s main landfill. Since COVID-19 arrived, he has not found work, but he said "we have to move forward."

The bag he carried on his shoulders was accompanied by a cloud of flies and a smell characteristic of residue that has spent too many hours in the burning Panama sun. EFE-EPA