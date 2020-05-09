Melquis Amador, a robust young man of 32 years, arrived sweaty at his house in an impoverished indigenous community of Panama, loaded up with aluminum bars and a bag full of cans that he collected after searching for two hours in the garbage from the capital’s main landfill. Since COVID-19 arrived, he has not found work, but he said "we have to move forward."
The bag he carried on his shoulders was accompanied by a cloud of flies and a smell characteristic of residue that has spent too many hours in the burning Panama sun. EFE-EPA