A general view of the opening of the first Plenary Session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China, 05 March 2018 (reissued 17 February 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Defending how the Chinese government managed the coronavirus outbreak, taking measures to revive the economy and ensuring the adequacy of a diplomatic campaign to tackle a brewing new Cold War against the West are some of the main issues that could be discussed in the upcoming National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, experts told EFE.

The NPC, set to kick off on May 22, at the capital's Great Hall of People, has become an occasion for China to show off its success in controlling the epidemic by announcing fresh dates for the gathering of around 3,000 representatives, originally scheduled for March. EFE-EPA