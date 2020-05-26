Intelligence services are locked in an expensive race to secure the best available and next generation surveillance technology, a race that analysts expect to intensify once the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic is over as countries around the world start to prioritise state security over the freedoms of individual people.
With the new threat of bioterrorism, which could also be used as a tool to keep populations in fear, the fight against Covid-19 has provided the world’s leaders with a legitimate reason to further limit civil freedoms in democracies as well as in more authoritarian regimes.
The collapse of the global economy is likely to herald a rise in inequality and an increase in the number and ferocity of the sort of civil protests that filled the world’s streets until the pandemic struck. EFE-EPA
mr-mg-mmm/ks