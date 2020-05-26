(FILE) An Indonesian health quarantine official holds a thermal scanner as she looks at passengers arriving at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, outskirt of Jakarta, Indonesia, 22 January 2020. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

(FILE) A security guard measures the body temperature of a visitor after he showed the green code to enter into 798 Art Zone in Beijing, China, 01 April 2020. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

(FILE) A Thai mall staff helps customers register on a new mobile app required to get into a shopping mall on the first day of reopening in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 May 2020. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

A photo illustration shows the French mobile phone application (app) StopCOVID, developped to trace peope who test positive for SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causing the Covid-19 disease, in Paris, France, 26 May 2020. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

(FILE) A visitor shows the green code on his mobile phone to a security guard as he prepares to enter into 798 Art Zone in Beijing, China, 01 April 2020. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Intelligence services are locked in an expensive race to secure the best available and next generation surveillance technology, a race that analysts expect to intensify once the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic is over as countries around the world start to prioritise state security over the freedoms of individual people.

With the new threat of bioterrorism, which could also be used as a tool to keep populations in fear, the fight against Covid-19 has provided the world’s leaders with a legitimate reason to further limit civil freedoms in democracies as well as in more authoritarian regimes.

The collapse of the global economy is likely to herald a rise in inequality and an increase in the number and ferocity of the sort of civil protests that filled the world’s streets until the pandemic struck. EFE-EPA

mr-mg-mmm/ks