COVID-19 has reopened the debate in Japan about changing to September the beginning of the school year, which currently begins in April, a convenient initiative to adjust to a model extended in the northern hemisphere, but for which a laborious legal reform would be necessary.

The rethinking of the Japanese school year, whose reform has been in the air for decades and has been raised on several occasions without success, has resurfaced due to the concern of an academic year lost due to the closure in March of many schools in the archipelago due to the coronavirus pandemic.EFE-EPA

mra/lds