Riotous water fights and non-stop parties were missing this year from Thailand's Buddhist new year celebrations, which began Monday among a series of official measures enacted to halt the spread of COVID-19.
While in previous years, Bangkok's major avenues and tourist spots, such as the famous backpacker street, Khao San Road, were transformed into a stage for an all-out water fight involving hoses, buckets and fancy water pistols, on Monday it seemed like just another working day in the city, albeit with less traffic than usual. EFE-EPA
