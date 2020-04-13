A twofold combo picture show of a file picture (top) with people taking part in the Songkran Festival on 13 April 2019 and the popular tourist strip of Khao San road closed for tourists (below) during the celebrations of Thai traditional New Year, also known as the water festival, in Bangkok, Thailand, 13 April 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK COMBO

A street fruit vendor pushes his cart on the popular tourist strip of Khao San road, which is closed for tourists during the celebrations of Thai traditional New Year, also known as the water festival, in Bangkok, Thailand, 13 April 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Riotous water fights and non-stop parties were missing this year from Thailand's Buddhist new year celebrations, which began Monday among a series of official measures enacted to halt the spread of COVID-19.

While in previous years, Bangkok's major avenues and tourist spots, such as the famous backpacker street, Khao San Road, were transformed into a stage for an all-out water fight involving hoses, buckets and fancy water pistols, on Monday it seemed like just another working day in the city, albeit with less traffic than usual. EFE-EPA

