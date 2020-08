Tourists visit the Sedlec Ossuary, a Christian chapel beneath the Cemetery Church of All Saints, in Sedlec district in the city of Kutna Hora, Czech Republic, 22 July 2020. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Skulls and bones displayed in pyramid are seen in the Sedlec Ossuary, a Christian chapel beneath the Cemetery Church of All Saints, in Sedlec district in the city of Kutna Hora, Czech Republic, 22 July 2020. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

A chandelier made from bones is seen in the Sedlec Ossuary, a Christian chapel beneath the Cemetery Church of All Saints, in Sedlec district in the city of Kutna Hora, Czech Republic, 22 July 2020. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

The Cemetery Church of All Saints, with Sedlec Ossuary, a Christian chapel beneath church, in Sedlec district in the city of Kutna Hora, Czech Republic, 22 July 2020. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

The Sedlec Ossuary in the historic Czech city of Kutna Hora has come to a challenging crossroads amid a lack of tourists due to the Covid-19 pandemic and an urgent need for restoration, the funding for which relies on ticket sales.

The ossuary is home to the skeletal remains of some 60,000 people, many of which furnish the building’s interior, making for one of the most morbid and unique attractions in the central European country. EFE-EPA

