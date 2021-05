Covid forces Tomorrowland to go virtual for second year

Tomorrowland, Belgium’s best known dance music festival, will once again be held virtually this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Viewers tuning in to the digital festival on July 16 and 17 will see performances on the virtual island of Papilionem by famous DJs such as Adam Beyer, Charlotte de Witte, Danny Avila, Armin van Buuren, Claptone, Nicky Romero, and Tale of Us. EFE